Samoa begins two-day shutdown as authorities battle deadly measles outbreak

Samoa has begun a two-day shutdown as the government tries to curb a measles epidemic that has killed 62 people.

The government told most public and private workers to stay at home on Thursday and Friday, and shut down roads to non-essential vehicles as teams began going door to door to administer vaccines.

All schools have also been closed and children from public gatherings.

According to the government, more than 4,000 people have contracted the disease since the outbreak began and 172 people remain in hospitals, including 19 children in critical conditions.

Families in the Pacific island nation have been asked to hang red flags from their houses if they needed to be vaccinated.