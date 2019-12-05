Somerset man Andrew Dymock charged with 12 terrorism offences

A 22-year-old man from Somerset has been charged with 12 terrorism offences, police say.

Andrew Dymock, of Weymouth Street in Bath, was arrested on Wednesday morning after an investigation into suspected right wing terrorism online, a spokesperson from Counter Terrorism Policing North East said in a statement.

He has been charged under the Terrorism Act with five offences of encouraging terrorism, four offences of disseminating terrorist publications, two counts of terrorist fundraising, and one count of possessing material that is of use to a terrorist.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.