Teenage boy fighting for life after north London shooting

A teenage boy is in a life-threatening condition after being shot in north London.

Paramedics were called to Green Lanes near Turnpike Lane station shortly after 11.10pm on Wednesday night.

A 17 year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A Section 60 order, which gives police stronger stop-and-search powers, has been put in place across the entire borough of Haringey.

The order is not set to be lifted until 6am.

