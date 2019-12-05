Three dead after gun attack at Pearl Harbor military base

Three people have died after a sailor shot two civilians and then turned the gun on himself at Pearl Harbor in the United States.

A third victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition after Wednesday's shooting, with authorities now trying to determine a motive.

It is believed the shooting took place within the naval shipyard area of a US military base.

"We have no indication yet whether they were targeted or if it was a random shooting," said Rear Admiral Chadwick.

The base went into lockdown at about 2.30pm local time when the first reports were received.

It reopened a few hours later.

Witnesses were still being interviewed hours after the shooting.