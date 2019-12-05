Three Brexit Party MEPs quit to back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Annunziata Rees-Mogg - sister of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg - is among the resignations. Credit: PA

Three Brexit Party MEPs have resigned from the party and are now backing the Conservative and Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Annunziata Rees-Mogg - sister of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg - Lance Forman and Lucy Harris have all resigned from the party and are urging voters to back the Tories to "get Brexit done".

It comes after Brexit Party MEP John Longworth was sacked by the party for “repeatedly undermining” leader Nigel Farage’s election strategy. Ms Rees-Mogg, MEP for East Midlands and a former Conservative candidate, said: “We need a strong Leave-supporting government to deliver the Brexit 17.4 million voted for. “The Conservatives are the only option for Brexit supporters and democrats alike.” Mr Farage, who is not standing at this election, said he was “disappointed” by the decision.

Lucy Harris has resigned the whip. Credit: European Parliament/PA

Mr Longworth, who left his role at the British Chambers of Commerce in 2016 after coming out in favour of leaving the European Union three months before the EU referendum, had been critical of Mr Farage’s decision to stand Brexit Party candidates in Labour marginals. While Mr Farage opted last month not to contest the 317 seats won by the Tories at the 2017 election, he pushed ahead with attempts to win Labour heartlands in the North and Midlands of England where there was a strong Leave turnout at the referendum. Mr Longworth has been outspoken in the media, arguing the party should be targeting between just 20 and 30 seats.

Lance Forman has resigned as a Brexit Party MEP. Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

Speaking before a press conference in Westminster on Thursday, Mr Longworth said: “For those who want Brexit, Boris Johnson’s deal is the only option available. Labour does not have a plan.” Miss Harris, representing Yorkshire and the Humber, and Lance Forman, MEP for London, will also speak to the media. In reply, Mr Farage said the Brexit Party had already worked to assist the Tories in securing a majority for exiting the EU.

