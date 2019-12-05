Thursday's weather: Milder temperatures with heavy rain in the north

Thursday will be another foggy and in places frosty start to the day across central and southeast England.

However as the breeze slowly picks up during the day, it should help to clear the fog.

We'll then have a dry day across the south with long spells of hazy sunshine.

However further north it will be very wet day with heavy rain in western Scotland persisting.

The rain will gradually sink into northwest England, Northern Ireland and perhaps the far northwest of Wales.

To the east of the higher ground it will be drier but all areas will be windy in the north with coastal gales.

Despite this it will be a milder day with highs of 11C (52 F).