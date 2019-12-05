YouTube reveals most-watched videos of 2019

Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League defeat of Barcelona was the most popular video on YouTube for UK users in 2019, the video-sharing platform has revealed. This year’s top-trending videos feature a mix of sporting moments, as well as a feud between YouTubers, and TV highlights from The Late Late Show with James Corden and Britain’s Got Talent.

Best bits of the 4-0 Liverpool-Barcelona game, posted by BT Sport, has attracted more than 9.8 million views globally since being posted in May. Make-up and beauty YouTube personality James Charles came second with his No More Lies video, a response to fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook.

In the music-only category for the UK, British rapper Stormzy’s music video for Vossi Bop takes the top spot, with Sam Smith, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande also among the highest-trending. Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell has been named the number one breakout creator, based on UK subscribers.

