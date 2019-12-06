12 million Christmas jumpers will be bought this year - but how harmful are they for the environment?

Today our love of Christmas jumpers was first quantified - and then condemned.

Environmental campaigners from Hubbub say we will buy 12 million seasonal sweaters even though we already have 65 million in our wardrobes. You can pick one up for under £10, which the campaigners say encourages the kind of throw-away fashion culture we need to avoid.

Researchers checked over 100 Christmas jumpers and say 95% contained plastic - mainly acrylic.

Small fibres end up affecting wildlife.