88% of Conservative ads on Facebook 'misleading'

Thousands of Conservative ads include claims which Facebook’s own third party fact-checker, Full Fact, say are misleading, according to a new investigation.

Despite this, the adverts are permitted to stay on the social media platform.

Analysis by a team from First Draft found 88% of ads posted recently by the Conservatives contained content that has already been deemed misleading by Full Fact. Some of the adverts included questionable content while others linked directly to a webpage with misleading claims.

Full Fact is the foremost factchecking organisation used by many, including ITV News, and is also contracted by Facebook to respond to misleading information on the platform. It responds to concerns over accuracy on the platform and will label cases as misleading “in a bid to slow the spread of misinformation on people’s news feeds”

Over 500 ads included claims that the Conservatives would create jobs for 50,000 more nurses as well as more than 5000 ads claiming that the party would build 40 new hospitals. Both claims have been labelled as misleading by the fact checker.