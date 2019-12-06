Baby P’s mother to remain in jail following Parole Board decision

The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, should stay in jail, the Parole Board has decided.

Tracey Connelly, 37, was jailed indefinitely with a minimum term of five years in 2009 for causing or allowing her 17-month-old son Peter’s death.

She was let out on licence in 2013, but sent back to prison for breaching her parole conditions in 2015.

The Parole Board panel found her "not suitable for release" on Friday and did not recommend "that Ms Connelly should be transferred to an open prison.”