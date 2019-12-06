Banana taped to wall proves a-peeling offer to art world as it sells for more than £90,000

A banana taped to a wall has sold for more than £90,000 at an art show in Miami.

'Comedian' by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan has been "the talk of the town" after it was displayed at the Art Basel Miami Beach show.

There are reportedly three versions of the installation, two of which have been picked up for $120,000 (£91,000) each. A third is believed to be under offer from a museum.

The work comes with a certificate to prove it is authentic.

Owners of the work replace the banana as they see fit, although there are no instructions on how to do so.

It is not clear if the banana comes with replacement tape.