'Plastic' Christmas jumpers among worst examples of fast fashion, environmental charity warns

An environmental charity has warned Christmas jumpers are "one of the worst examples of fast fashion", with almost half of festive pullovers only being worn once.

An estimated 65 million seasonal garments are stashed away in Britain's closets, Hubbub said.

Research by the charity of 108 jumpers available this year from 11 different high street and online retailers found 95% of were made wholly or partly of plastic materials.

It has warned 12 million jumpers being bought this year will "add to the plastic pollution crisis and the health concerns that come with this".