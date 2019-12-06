Driver in court over ‘hit-and-run murder’ of Harley Watson, 12

A 51-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run outside his school in Essex.

Harley Watson died in hospital after a vehicle ploughed into children leaving Debden Park High School, in Loughton, shortly before 3.20pm on December 2.

Terence Glover, of Newmans Lane, Loughton, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with his murder.

The defendant is also charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and one of driving a Ford Ka dangerously.

The 10 counts of attempted murder relate to a 23-year-old woman and six boys and three girls aged between 12 and 16 who were hurt in the collision in Willingale Road, Essex Police said.