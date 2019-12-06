Elon Musk trial jury have heard all the evidence

The jury in Elon Musk’s defamation trial has now heard from all the witnesses, seen all the exhibits and been shown all the evidence.

There are only a few more steps before the eight men and women retire to consider if the billionaire entrepreneur merely insulted British caver, Vernon Unsworth, or seriously damaged his reputation.

In LA’s district court, Vernon Unsworth was cross examined by Mr Musk’s lawyers.

His interview with CNN, in which he dismissed Elon Musk’s specially built submersible designed to bring out the stranded Thai footballers as a PR stunt, was again shown.

Mr Unsworth was asked, that in light of what he’d heard during the trial, if he still thought Mr Musk’s efforts were a stunt and was invited to apologise to Elon Musk.

"Not sure I need to apologise," he said, "I stand by my opinion."