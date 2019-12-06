German chancellor Angela Merkel makes first visit to Auschwitz

Angela Merkel visits the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Poland. Credit: AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her first ever visit on Friday to the hallowed grounds of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz, the most notorious site of the atrocities that Adolf Hitler's regime inflicted on Europe. Accompanied by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Merkel began by seeing a crematorium and walking under the gate with the notorious words "Arbeit Macht Frei". That was a cynical phrase that meant "work will set you free", when the truth was that inmates were subjected to either immediate execution, painful scientific experiments or forced labour. Merkel and Morawiecki went next to the site of executions, where they bowed their heads before two wreaths bearing their nations' colours. They also visited a laboratory where the conservation is done before a ceremony where Merkel met former inmates and was to deliver a speech.

Ms Merkel was accompanied by Accompanied by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Credit: AP

Merkel also brought a donation of €60 million ($66.6 million). The money will go to a fund to conserve the physical remnants of the site - the barracks, watchtowers and personal items like shoes and suitcases of those killed. Together, those objects endure as evidence of German atrocities and as one of the world's most recognizable symbols of humanity's capacity for evil. But they also are deteriorating under the strain of time and mass tourism, prompting a long-term conservation effort.

Ms Merkel laid a wreath at the Death Wall in the former prison camp. Credit: AP