High-speed chase with stolen UPS truck ends in fatal shootout

Four people have been killed, in South Florida, after two armed jewellery thieves hijacked a UPS truck along with its driver and led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout.

Police fired 200 bullets at the truck during the shootout with both suspects, the UPS driver and a bystander, who was in an idle car as the wild chase came to an end was also in the firing line.

The pair of robbers were after diamonds at the Regent Jeweller's store on the Miracle Mile of Coral Gables.

After entering the store, employees set off a silent alarm which alerted police who were on the scene within a minute and a half.