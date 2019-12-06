Indian police shoot dead four suspects in gang-rape case

Four men suspected of raping and killing a woman in southern India have been shot dead by police, an official said.

The men were killed around 3.30am local time, according to Priya, a police sub-inspector in Hyderabad who goes by one name.

Another police official said the suspects tried to grab an officer’s firearm and escape during a visit to the crime scene.

The suspects were taken to reconstruct the crime scenes, both where the rape is suspected of taking place and the spot where the woman’s body was burned about 600 yards away, according to Shreedharan, an official in the police commissioner’s office who uses one name.