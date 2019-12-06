Jeremy Corbyn claims 'leaked government documents' prove Boris Johnson 'misled' voters on his Brexit deal

Jeremy Corbyn claims to have obtained a leaked government document analysing Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn claims to have obtained a leaked government document which details the "cold hard evidence" Boris Johnson has "misled" voters about his Brexit deal. The Labour leader brandished a document titled "Northern Ireland Protocol: Unfettered Access to the UK Internal Market", which he said reveals there would be border checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK - contrary to claims made by the prime minister throughout the general election campaign.

Mr Corbyn said Mr Johnson's Brexit deal will be "disastrous for businesses and jobs all across the UK" and claimed the Government's confidential report "confirms this". "What we have here is a confidential report by Johnson's own government, marked official, sensitive, that exposes the falsehoods that Boris Johnson has been putting forward," Mr Corbyn said.

"This is cold hard evidence that categorically shows the impact a damaging Brexit deal would have on large parts of our country." Detailing some of the government's alleged own analysis of the impact Mr Johnson's Brexit deal could have on the UK, Mr Corbyn said: "It says this deal will be the equivalent of imposing tariffs of 30 per cent of all purchases made in Northern Ireland. "That would mean high street goods would increase in price, which is likely to affect business profitability.

"If that's how Boris Johnson defines a great deal for Northern Ireland, what impact will it have on the rest of us? "In fact, it isn't just about Northern Ireland... Johnson's damaging deal may have 'a significant effect on the economies of Scotland and Wales'." On checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, Mr Corbyn said: "We have now caught Johnson red-handed misrepresenting his own Brexit deal. "There will be customs declarations and security checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain."

The Labour leader attacked Boris Johnson over his Brexit deal. Credit: PA

He added: "It is there in black and white. It says there will be customs declarations, absolutely clearly, for trade going from Northern Ireland to Great Britain. "The Government cannot rule out regulatory checks, rules of origin checks, and animal and public health checks also. "For trade going the other way, from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, there will be all of the above, plus potentially damaging tariffs."

Mr Corbyn said Labour's Brexit general election pledge to give voters a "final say" would see the party negotiate a "credible" deal with the EU which would be put back to the public, without "trashing" the NHS and the economy. "Unlike Boris Johnson's fraudulent Brexit, a deal on our terms would respect the priceless peace process in Northern Ireland and protect manufacturing and people's jobs. "And then we would put that deal to a public vote within six months. "Those who want to leave the EU without selling out our NHS or trashing our economy will be able to do so."