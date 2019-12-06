Jo Swinson refuses to apologise over Liberal Democrat 'fake newspapers'

The leaflets resemble traditional newspapers, but is accompanied by a small line of text explaining it is a party publication.

The "newspapers" have been sent to a dozens seats with titles such as Sheffield Hallam News, York News, Wantage Constituency Observer and Cheltenham Courier.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Lib Dem leader Ms Swinson defended the tactic, saying it had been standard practice for "decades".

She said: "I'm a bit baffled as to why this is a story. Liberal Democrats and other parties, the Conservatives have been doing this as well, have been doing this for decades, as well as putting out leaflets in full colour."