Joseph McCann found guilty of a series of rapes, kidnappings and false imprisonment

Joseph McCann has been convicted by an Old Bailey jury of a string of rapes after he went on a cocaine and vodka-fuelled rampage.

He was found guilty of all 37 counts relating to 11 women and children, including rape, kidnap and false imprisonment.

It took the jury foreman seven-and-a-half minutes to deliver verdicts on all counts.

Mr Justice Edis told the court that 33 of the offences carried discretionary life sentences, which he was considering in the case.

He told McCann's defence that arrangements would be made for the defendant to attend court or appear by video link if he wanted.

McCann, from Aylesbury, in Buckinghamshire, was arrested near Congleton, in Cheshire, after a two-week search and a stand-off with officers in May.