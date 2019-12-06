London Fire Brigade boss Dany Cotton to stand down from role early

Dany Cotton will stand down from her role early, LFB has said. Credit: LFB

The head of London's Fire Brigade will stand down early, the service has said. Commissioner Dany Cotton was due to retire in April next year, but will now step down at the end of this month. In a statement released through the brigade, Ms Cotton said: "I feel honoured to have served London and I will do all I can to assist the safe transition of my responsibilities to the new London Fire Commissioner when they are appointed." The 50-year-old started serving at Wimbledon fire station in 1988 and worked her way up to become the UK’s first female station officer after 12 years.

Dany Cotton said she had been plagued with the trauma of dealing with Grenfell. Credit: PA

In 2017 she became LFB’s first female Commissioner, immediately encouraging more women to sign up in a bid to make the capital’s brigade more diverse. Her 32-year career was blighted with tragedy, with the Grenfell Tower fire occurring under her watch just months after she became head of LFB. She faced wide ranging criticism of her leadership during the blaze, with a public inquiry finding firefighters could have been more proactive with advice to residents. Ms Cotton was criticised by survivors after telling the probe she would change nothing about her team’s response on the night of the fire.

'Change in leadership is needed to keep Londoners safe', Grenfell survivors say

The news has been welcomed by survivors of the Grenfell Tower blaze. Credit: PA