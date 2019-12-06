London Nordic Choir celebrates St Lucy’s Day

St Lucy was martyred for her Christianity in Sicily in the fourth century, and in northern Europe her festival celebrates the bringing of light during the darkness of winter.

UK-based Scandinavians gathered in York Minster on Friday evening to celebrate “Sankta Lucia” or St Lucy’s Day.

The London Nordic Choir provided the music while one of its members – Matilda Bergstrom – led the procession through the nave representing St Lucy.

She wore a crown of candles to symbolise a halo.

The choir wore red sashes over their robes to symbolise the martyr’s blood.