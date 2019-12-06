Political parties put environment centre stage for first time but will pledges translate into results at the polls?

The environment has always been a niche issue in politics. One of those “nice to haves” in the manifesto, often nothing more than to serve as light relief from pledges on crime, healthcare or the minimum wage.

But this election is different. Every major party is talking about it.

Each manifesto has significant commitments to environmental issues. And unlike previous elections, many of the policies are actually the ones needed to make a meaningful difference.

Take housing - which accounts for around 20% of the UK’s carbon emissions. All major parties promise to improve the energy efficiency of new build homes.

Labour, the Lib Dems and the Green Party are also promising significant investment in retrofitting existing properties to make sure less of the energy to heat and cool them isn’t wasted.