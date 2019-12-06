Restaurant launches menu where diners guess the ingredients based on descriptions of the chef's memories

A restaurant offering a £145 tasting menu has set diners a challenge - guess the ingredients by descriptions of the memories they bring back.

Muse by Tom Aikens will offer ten courses, for the price of the average British family's fortnightly shop, in a bid to "always challenge the norm".

The chef, who was awarded his second Michelin star by his mid-20s, has taken a trip down memory lane ahead of the opening of his latest west London venture.

Dishes including 'Forever picking' and 'We all have our “Beech tree” moment' attempt to entice diners in with descriptions of the moments which inspired them.