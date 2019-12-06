- ITV Report
Restaurant launches menu where diners guess the ingredients based on descriptions of the chef's memories
A restaurant offering a £145 tasting menu has set diners a challenge - guess the ingredients by descriptions of the memories they bring back.
Muse by Tom Aikens will offer ten courses, for the price of the average British family's fortnightly shop, in a bid to "always challenge the norm".
The chef, who was awarded his second Michelin star by his mid-20s, has taken a trip down memory lane ahead of the opening of his latest west London venture.
Dishes including 'Forever picking' and 'We all have our “Beech tree” moment' attempt to entice diners in with descriptions of the moments which inspired them.
Instead of a list of mouthwatering ingredients and flowery descriptions about fluffy pastry, the chef has opted to describe one of his dishes by stating: "My first memory as a child was a sense of fearlessness; I was always taking risks and looking for challenges.
"We had the tallest and most beautiful copper beech tree in our garden that I simply had to climb again and again.
"As chefs, we must always challenge the norm."
Explaining his decision to go with the unconventional spread, chef Aitken writes at the top of the menu: "From my early childhood, I have always been captivated by the unknown, the guessing game, receiving a surprise that leaves one speechless.
"In this menu you will therefore find some clues and anecdotes on what you will be served, that resonate with my journey through both my life and my career."
Those on a budget have a cheaper option, with the chef revealing he will offer a six course selection including a dish called 'Wait and see' for £95.