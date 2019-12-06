Senior diplomat Alexandra Hall Hall quits over government's Brexit 'half-truths'

A senior British diplomat in Washington has quit her post, saying she is no longer prepared to "peddle half-truths" about Brexit on behalf of a Government she does not trust.

Alexandra Hall Hall, the lead envoy for Brexit at the British embassy, accused ministers of using "misleading or disingenuous" arguments about the implications of leaving the EU.

In her resignation letter, obtained by the US broadcaster CNN, Ms Hall Hall said her position had become "unbearable personally and untenable professionally".