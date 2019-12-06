SNP-backed Labour government better option than Tories, Nicola Sturgeon tells voters

The First Minister said it is up to Labour to secure enough support in England to form a minority Government. Credit: ITV/PA

Nicola Sturgeon has asked voters to consider if they would prefer a Tory Government or a Labour one backed by the SNP. Speaking during an interview on ITV's daytime show This Morning, Scotland's First Minister said her party would support Labour if Jeremy Corbyn "put himself in a position to be the next prime minister" when polls close on Thursday. The party has previously ruled out any official deals with Labour but added they would work with Mr Corbyn’s party to "lock out Boris Johnson".

Ms Sturgeon also said the SNP would be part of a "progressive alliance" that would help Mr Corbyn become prime minister. She said: "If we hold the balance of power, which I think is a position that would give Scotland tremendous influence, and I can’t support Boris Johnson, then we would look to support a progressive alliance."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She continued: "I know there are a lot of people worry about the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister, people in Scotland and elsewhere, but what I would say is if he were to get himself into a position where he is a potential prime minister, isn’t it better to have the influence of the SNP - with all our experience of government in Scotland, in there trying to exert that influence?" The First Minister rejected the idea a vote for her party was a vote for Labour, saying: "Vote for the SNP and get the SNP in Scotland."

The Labour leader has previously ruled out any official pacts with other parties, as have the SNP. Credit: PA