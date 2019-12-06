Sydney cloaked in thick soup of smoke amid 'out of control' fires storming across bush

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling fires ripping through bush close to Australia's largest city.

Sydney has been left shrouded in a soup of thick red smoke after "mega-fires" consumed an area larger than Shropshire.

On Friday evening, local time, New South Wales Rural Fire Service had placed emergency warnings on three "out of control" blazes burning across more than 1,100 square miles of land.

In some areas residents have been warned "it is too late to leave", with others told there is a "risk to life and properties".

Numerous smaller fires remain under control, with crews from New Zealand and Canada joining efforts to douse flames.

It is thought smoke from the blazes could "drift all the way across to New Zealand" in the coming days, fire bosses said.