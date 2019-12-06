Teenager pleads guilty to throwing boy off Tate Modern viewing platform

A teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Jonty Bravery, 18, entered his plea during a short hearing at the Old Bailey in London on Friday.

He was remanded in custody by the judge, Recorder of London Nicholas Hilliard QC, ahead of his sentencing hearing at a later date.

The victim, who cannot be named because of his age, continues to recover slowly in his native France after spending months in intensive care.