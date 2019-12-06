Wife of British caver defends him in defamation case against Elon Musk

The estranged wife of a British cave explorer labelled “pedo guy” by billionaire Elon Musk said any allegations of paedophilia against her husband are “totally false”. Vernon Unsworth is suing the Tesla co-founder for defamation over tweets sent following the Thai cave rescue in 2018. Mr Unsworth, described inside a Los Angeles court as an expert caver, helped with the hazardous rescue which saved 12 boys and their football coach. He became involved in a dispute with Mr Musk after dismissing his offer of a mini-submersible to help as a publicity stunt.

British cave expert Vernon Unsworth, left, launched legal action against Tesla co-founder Elon Musk over a tweet Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

In response Mr Musk tweeted on July 15 calling Mr Unsworth “pedo guy”. The tech entrepreneur denies that is an allegation of being a paedophile. A defamation case is under way in federal court in California and on Thursday Mr Unsworth’s wife gave evidence via a video deposition. She told the court she was aware of Mr Musk’s statements, and when asked what she thought had been said, Mrs Unsworth replied “he has called Vernon a paedophile”. Mrs Unsworth said he was “devastated” by being called “pedo guy”. Asked if an allegation of paedophilia against her husband was false, Mrs Unsworth replied: “Totally false.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared in a California court to deny defaming a British caver Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill