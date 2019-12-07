Australia wildfires 'too big to put out', authorities warn

Authorities and residents have found themselves overwhelmed as they try to battle wildfires in Australia, with some people being told blazes near their homes are now "too big" to extinguish.

Across the east of the country 150 fires are raging, fanned by high winds and dry conditions on the ground.

Even for a country that used to wildfires, the scale and severity of these infernos is causing alarm.

In New South Wales, just north of Sydney, the country's biggest city, a cauldron larger than the metropolis is burning.