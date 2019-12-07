Donald Trump holds off on cartel terrorist designation

US President Donald Trump has said he will hold off on designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations for the present.

Mr Trump said in a tweet all preparations for the move had been completed and he was statutorily ready to issue a declaration.

But he said he had decided to delay at the request of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The Mexican government has pushed back against Mr Trump’s plan, saying such a step by the US could lead to violations of its sovereignty.

“All necessary work has been completed to declare Mexican Cartels terrorist organizations,” Mr Trump wrote. “Statutorily we are ready to do so.”

“However, at the request of a man who I like and respect, and has worked so well with us, President Andres Manuel @LopezObrador— we will temporarily hold off on this designation.”

Mexico’s president thanked Mr Trump for his decision to “temporarily hold off” on designation Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations.