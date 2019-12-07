ITV News reveals rise of non-party campaign spending ahead of General Election 2019

It’s the stand-out growth area for online spending in this General Election. Analysis of data by ITV News shows the rise of non-party campaigners spending in the run-up to polling day.

Non-party campaigners registered with the Electoral Commission have spent more than £600,000 online in the last 30 days (FB data up to November 2) -more than six times the total amount spent in the 2017 campaign.

Figures in the table below show how much money has been spent on Facebook by various non-party groups in the past four elections.