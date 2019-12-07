Leaders debate dominates Saturday's front pages

The front pages are dominated by Friday night’s television battle between the leaders of the Government and the opposition. Credit: PA

The front pages are dominated by Friday night’s television battle between the leaders of the Government and the opposition. The Daily Express says Boris Johnson emerged “out in front” after the stoush, while the Daily Mail leads on the prime minister saying voters face the “starkest choice in decades” at the poll.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i says it was “gloves off” during the debate, whileThe Daily Telegraph leads with a commentary saying the encounter “was anything but a Christmas cracker”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent says former PMs Tony Blair and John Major have “united to urge the public to vote tactically” for candidates who will ensure a “Final Say referendum on Brexit”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Tories have attacked the BBC and Channel 4 for “‘hysterical’ election bias”, The Times says. The Daily Mirror reports another woman has alleged the Prince of York had sex with her.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A builder who won £105million on the lottery has gone “back to work lugging boxes and driving his old van”, The Sun reports.

The concept of a global football league is “insane”, according to European football chiefs cited by the Financial Times.