M25 partially reopens after crane overturned on both carriageways

Some of the damage to the central reservation, after a crane overturned and crashed over both sides of the carriageway of the M25 at Junctio Credit: @EP_RPU_South/Essex Police/PA

The M25 has partially reopened after a crane overturned and crashed across both sides of the carriageway. The incident happened at Junction 27 with the M11 in Essex at around 5.30pm on Friday evening.

The crane overturned and crashed across both sides of the carriageway Credit: @EP_RPU_South/Essex Police/PA

Highways England said that, following resurfacing, the “clockwise side has been reopened with a lane 3 closure in place whilst the central reservation is repaired”. It added that the anti-clockwise side of the motorway remained closed but was to reopen shortly. The incident caused huge tailbacks in both directions, including more than 10 miles on the clockwise carriageway.

Earlier, Essex Police confirmed that no-one had been seriously injured but said the road is likely to be closed for “some considerable time”. Highways England also warned motorists to avoid the area while the emergency services work to clear the scene. Pictures shared on social media showed an unknown liquid coming from the vehicle and covering parts of the road. Several blocks from the carriageway had been broken off by the crane and spread across the junction, making it impossible for cars to pass.

