Teenager charged after opera singer Katherine Jenkins mugged

A 15-year-old girl has been charged after opera singer Katherine Jenkins was mugged in south west London while intervening in a street robbery. Scotland Yard said the teenager was charged with robbery and assault on police after an incident on Kings Road in Chelsea. Jenkins was on her way to a rehearsal on Wednesday afternoon when she witnessed an elderly woman being attacked.

Katherine Jenkins was in London to perform for a charity Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

After she stepped in to help, the singer was then mugged herself, her agent said. The Welsh mezzo-soprano was in London to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee charity carol concert at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea. “Miraculously, Katherine still managed to perform at the concert as she didn’t want to let the charity down,” her agent added. The Met said police were called to reports of a robbery on Kings Road in Chelsea at about 3.10pm on December 4. Officers attended the incident and arrested two 15-year-old girls on suspicion of robbery, a police spokesperson said.

