US Naval Air Station shooter was Saudi student – US official

An aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire in a classroom building at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola on Friday morning, a US official said, an attack that left three dead in addition to the assailant.

The assault was the second at a US Navy base this week and prompted a massive law enforcement response and a lockdown at the base.

The student, who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy, was a second lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force, said two US officials.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences to the victims’ families and noted he had received a phone call from Saudi King Salman.

Mr Trump declined to say whether the shooting was terrorism-related.

He said the king told him that “the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people”.

The Saudi government offered condolences to the victims and their families and said it would provide “full support” to US authorities investigating the shooting.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the perpetrator of this horrific attack does not represent the Saudi people whatsoever,” the government said in a statement. “The American people are held in the highest regard by the Saudi people.”