Why I'm spending Saturday night sleeping in Trafalgar Square, writes Julie Etchingham

Tonight I will be read a bedtime story by Dame Helen Mirren.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Admittedly, I have to share her. There will be approximately 2,000 of us listening whilst we bed down for the night in Trafalgar Square.

And across the world in 50 cities, from Sydney to New Delhi to Cardiff and New York, there will be thousands doing the same in an global fundraiser for homeless and displaced people.

The aim is to get $1 million (£761,000) in one night.