Avanti West Coast service launched as Virgin Trains hits buffers

Avanti West Coast has taken over from Virgin Trains on the West Coast Main Line.

The new operator’s parent company is a partnership between Aberdeen-based transport firm FirstGroup and Italian firm Trenitalia.

It has pledged to deliver a range of passenger enhancements, including 263 more weekly services by 2022 when 23 new Hitachi-built trains begin entering service to replace the Voyagers.

The existing fleet of Pendolino trains will be refurbished with 25,000 new seats, more reliable wi-fi and improved catering.