Dashing through the streets as Santas run for charity

Thousands of runners have donned their festive threads to take part in charity Santa runs across the UK, with two of the biggest taking place in Glasgow and London.

Some 7,000 Santas were thought to have pulled on their trainers in Glasgow, where the Santa Dash has been held since 2006. The event is organised by the Glasgow City Council, to raise money for charities. According to the council the Santa Dash has raised over around £300,000 for various charities since it started in 2006.

Shalini Nayar, a Glasgow City Council worker told how her dog "decided he wasn't going to run so he has been carried the whole way through. "But, it was good fun, brilliant charities - worth doing."

Bus driver Scott Kirkbride added: "It was fantastic. "Not as fast as we wanted to be because I started at the front and finished at the back, so not the fastest."

Krish Chembakasseiy, an IT worker, said: "My friends and family were really excited to go for it, so we thought okay this is the first time and let's have a bang, all were here so we had good fun."

Self employed Miku Tom said: "We just wanted to be a part of the fun that you know we have been seeing and reading in the papers and we just came here (to Scotland) a couple of months back, so we wanted to be part of this."

A wave of red was also seen at Victoria Park in London as Father Christmases turned out to prove they were “Fitter Christmases”, with 3,000 runners taking part.

The annual event, which is now in its 10th year, encouraged people to swap their usual running gear for a red coat, jaunty bobble hat, and white beard, before taking part in either a 5k or 10k course around the east London park.

After completing the route, tired runners were treated to free mince pies and an official souvenir medal for their efforts.

Organisers Skyline Events said they hope to raise between £500,000 and £1 million for about 65 charities represented on the day.

Save the Children was the 2019 headline charity, but participants could choose to support a variety of other organisations. Siobhan Dillon, spokesperson for Skyline Events, said: "Seeing 3,000 Santas in Victoria Park is a pretty mad sight. It's the biggest one yet, which is pretty incredible. "Before everyone set off, we had a couple of elves on stage helping with the warm-up, and then at the end we had Christmas carols playing and mince pies for everyone. "It was really good fun and it gets everyone into the Christmas spirit."