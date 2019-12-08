Labour announces £10 billion investment to provide free personal care for older people

Labour announces plans to introduce free personal care. Credit: PA

Labour has announced plans to introduce free personal care for older people. The party wants to invest £10 billion of additional funding by 2023/24, to provide more social care packages for working age adults and older people. As part of the National Care Service, Labour has also pledged to raise standards of care by ending the use of zero-hour contracts, ensuring carers are paid a real living wage of £10 an hour from 2020. They want to end 15-minute care visits and improve access to training and development for care workers.

Labour want to end 15-minute care visits. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn said: "We have a social care crisis on our hands and it was created by the Tories. "I want everyone to be able to live with dignity, which is why we will start by introducing free personal care for older people. "Labour is on the side of care workers and those who need care. We are committed to real change in the way that social care is delivered."

Labour want to:

Introduce free personal care for older people, to support them to live independently in their own home by providing help with daily tasks such as getting in and out of bed, bathing and washing and preparing meals

Fund social care with £10 billion of additional funding by 2023/24 to provide more social care packages for working age adults and older people

Cap care costs, to ensure no one is faced with high costs for their care

Reform provision of care by ensuring care providers meet ethical standards of care

Support the care workforce better to ensure people receive support from trained staff

Shadow health and social care secretary Jonathan Ashworth said Labour's pledge was 'essentially free personal social care'. Credit: Sky News/Sophy Ridge on Sunday