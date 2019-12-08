Man held on suspicion of attempted murder of suspect in fatal stabbing of woman

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the attempted murder of a suspect in a fatal stabbing.

Northamptonshire Police said detectives are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman knifed near St George’s Way in Rushden at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

Despite receiving treatment from paramedics, the victim died at the scene, a force spokesman said.

A 27-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

A second 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the other 27-year-old man, who is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police have confirmed.

Police later said the 13-year-old boy had been released with no further action to be taken against him.