New Delhi factory fire kills at least 43

At least 43 people died on Sunday in a devastating fire at a building in a crowded grains market area in central New Delhi, police said.

Firefighters fought the blaze from 100 meters (yards) away because it broke out in one of the area's many alleyways, tangled in electrical wire and too narrow for vehicles to access, authorities at the scene said.

The fire started at a factory space near Sadar Bazaar, New Delhi's largest wholesale market for household goods.

Many of the victims were factory workers who were asleep when the blaze began, according to Yogesh, a police spokesman who uses one name. Police are investigating whether the factory was operating legally, he said.

Dr. Kishore Singh said rescuers brought victims to his government-run hospital and two others in the city. Another 16 people were being treated for burns or smoke inhalation and were in stable condition, Singh said.