Rapper Juice Wrld dies after a ‘medical emergency’

US rapper Juice Wrld has died after a “medical emergency” at an airport, authorities have said.

The 21-year-old, real name Jarad Higgins, was pronounced dead on Sunday.

A “medical emergency” occurred at Midway International Airport in Chicago, according to authorities.

Juice Wrld had recent success with Lucid Dreams, which followed his 2018 debut single All Girls Are The Same.

DJ Semtex tweeted: “This is hard to believe. He was mad cool, insanely talented, and just getting started. Gone way too soon.

“He lives on through his music. Rest in peace Juice Wrld.”