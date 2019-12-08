Sesame Street's Caroll Spinney hailed as 'artistic genius' after death at 85

Carroll Spinney has been described as an 'artistic genius'. Credit: AP

The puppeteer behind Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch has been described as an "artistic genius" with a "kind and loving view of the world" after his death at 85. Caroll Spinney died at his home in Connecticut after being diagnosed with movement disorder Dystonia, Sesame Workshop, the educational organisation behind the show, said. Caroll was mentored by Sesame Street creator Jim Henson, who died in 1990, and the pair were friends for decades. His career saw Big Bird visit China with Bob Hope, dance with the Rockettes, and be celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The famous bird also appeared on a US postage stamp, and was named a Living Legend by the Library of Congress.

A statement from the Henson family said: "It was a moment of creative destiny when Caroll Spinney met Jim Henson. "The gentle performer, who would bring to life two of the most beloved residents of Sesame Street, could perfectly convey the humour and heart in our father's creations. "Big Bird was childlike, without being childish. And Oscar the Grouch reflected universal feelings we all share, no matter our age. "Those of us privileged to work alongside him and call him friend saw first-hand that he cared so deeply about what these characters represented and how they could truly create change. "Caroll's decades-long commitment to bettering the lives of children all around the world is his true legacy. That he could do this work so brilliantly, responsibly, and with such infectious love and joy, is his gift to us all."

