Boris Johnson apologises after boy slept on hospital floor as A&E waiting times increase
Boris Johnson says he has “every possible sympathy” with those who have a bad experience with the NHS after a four-year-old boy had to sleep on a hospital floor.
Sarah Williment covered her son, Jack, with coats to keep him warm as he waited for a bed at Leeds General Infirmary, where she had taken him last Tuesday fearing he had pneumonia.
He was eventually moved to a ward, where he waited for five hours on a trolley before a bed was found at 3am, Ms Williment told the Daily Mirror.
Diagnosed with flu and tonsillitis, Jack was allowed to be taken home at lunchtime.
The news comes as the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) release statistics which show more than one in every 20 patients has to wait over 12 hours for a hospital bed.
Statistics from the first week of December shows 5,171 of the 103,099 patients seen in A&E were stuck there for more than 12 hours and only 68% were seen within the four-hour target time.
The waiting times are the worst on record and 10% lower than this time last year.
Having earlier apologised on LBC to patients, the Prime Minister said on camera: "Obviously, I want everybody to have the best possible experience in the NHS and I have every possible sympathy with people who don't. "On the whole, I think the NHS do a wonderful, wonderful job - I support them massively, but we need to be putting money in."
Ms Williment, 34, told the Mirror she would now switch allegiance and vote Labour in Thursday’s election, owing to her concerns about the state of the NHS.
She said: “I am frustrated about the system and the lack of beds, which I am presuming is due to a lack of funding to the NHS to deliver the services that are required.”
Caring for patients in corridors has been criticised and the RCEM want to see this ended.
The RCEM's Dr Katherine Henderson said: "Many patients are now getting often life-changing news while stranded on a trolley in a corridor.
"This cannot be right, and we must strive to put an end to 'corridor care'. We are clearly in the worst state we've ever been in as we enter the true winter season."
The newly released statistics from the RCEM were taken from 50 hospitals across the NHS.
Additionally, the RCEM have warned the issue is greater as official waiting times start when the decision to admit a patient is made rather than their arrival at hospital.
The NHS will release their own figures on Friday.
The Prime Minister had faced calls to apologise to the family from shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth.
He said: “Boris Johnson should personally apologise to Jack and his family. A decade of Tory cuts has brought us to this crisis in our NHS.
“If the Tories win on Thursday, patients including children will suffer five more years of this. We need a Labour government to save our NHS.”