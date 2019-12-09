Boris Johnson apologises after boy slept on hospital floor as A&E waiting times increase

Boris Johnson says he has “every possible sympathy” with those who have a bad experience with the NHS after a four-year-old boy had to sleep on a hospital floor.

Sarah Williment covered her son, Jack, with coats to keep him warm as he waited for a bed at Leeds General Infirmary, where she had taken him last Tuesday fearing he had pneumonia.

He was eventually moved to a ward, where he waited for five hours on a trolley before a bed was found at 3am, Ms Williment told the Daily Mirror.

Diagnosed with flu and tonsillitis, Jack was allowed to be taken home at lunchtime.

The news comes as the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) release statistics which show more than one in every 20 patients has to wait over 12 hours for a hospital bed.

Statistics from the first week of December shows 5,171 of the 103,099 patients seen in A&E were stuck there for more than 12 hours and only 68% were seen within the four-hour target time.

The waiting times are the worst on record and 10% lower than this time last year.