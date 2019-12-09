Christian Brothers pay outstanding 6.8m euro debt to victims’ organisation

Christian Brothers has paid its outstanding debt of 6.8 million euro to a redress organisation, it has been confirmed.

The Department of Education and Skills revealed on Monday that the Congregation of Christian Brothers fulfilled its voluntary pledge to the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund (RISF).

The religious organisation’s contribution was completed through a series of monthly cash transfers between September and December this year.

Since September a total of 6.8 million euro has been paid by the Congregation of Christian Brothers, bringing to 8.8 million euro the amount contributed in 2019 and 30 million euro contributed since 2013.