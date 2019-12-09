Cory Booker says Democratic debate rules puts ‘elites’ and ‘money’ in control

Cory Booker has said the Democratic party’s process for determining who gets on the debate stage puts “elites” and “money” in control.

His remarks came as he fought to get the polling numbers to be on the debate stage in California on December 19.

The qualifying deadline is Thursday.

Mr Booker said the requirements that are for now keeping him off the stage do not reflect the enthusiasm he has seen from Iowa voters over a four-day tour across 12 counties.

A Democratic party spokeswoman said the qualifying thresholds have remained low and that the party’s process has been inclusive.