Finland's Sanna Marin set to become the world’s youngest Prime Minister at 34 - but who has slipped down the list?

Sanna Marin will become the youngest prime minister at 34-years-old. Credit: Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP

A 34-year-old transport minister is set to become Finland’s youngest prime minister ever and its third female government leader. Finland’s ruling Social Democratic Party council voted 32-29 to name Sanna Marin over rival Antti Lindtman to take over the government’s top post from incumbent Antti Rinne. Having emerged as Finland’s largest party in the April election, the Social Democrats can appoint one of their own to the post of prime minister in the Nordic nation of 5.5 million.

Who are the other youngest serving leaders?

According to Finland’s biggest newspaper Helsingin Sanomat and the Ilta-Sanomat tabloid, Ms Marin will become the world’s youngest sitting prime minister. Ms Marin has pushed a few familiar faces down the list with her appointment.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk

Ukrainian prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk is the second youngest serving leader. Credit: AP

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk was elected last year and is just a year older than the new Finnish leader.

Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un pictured with US President Donald Trump. Credit: AP

Kim Jong-Un stepped up to the role of leader after his father Kim Jong-Il died in 2011. The 36-year-old was given the title of 'The Great Successor' and is only the 3rd Supreme Leader of North Korea.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele was elected at the start of 2019. Credit: AP

Salvadorian politician Nayib Bukele came into office in early 2019, winning over half the votes. President Bukele is only 38-years-old.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is only 39. Credit: AP

Jacinda Ardern became New Zealand's 40th Prime Minister when she was elected in 2017 and the country's first prime minister to be pregnant in office. The 39 year-old is currently the 5th youngest leader sitting in office.

What do we know about Sanna Marin?

Ms Marin has been the Social Democrats' vice chairwoman, a lawmaker since 2015 and served until this week as the minister for transport and communications. As Finland currently holds the European Union’s rotating presidency until the end of the year, politicians are likely to approve the appointment of Ms Marin and her new government quickly so she can represent Finland at the December 12-13 EU leaders’ summit in Brussels. Mr Rinne stepped down on Tuesday after a key coalition partner, the Centre Party, withdrew its support, citing lack of trust. Mr Rinne’s has been criticised for his leadership skills prior to a nationwide two-week strike by the state-owned postal service Posti. The strikes spread to other industries, including the national flag carrier Finnair.

Sanna Marin will replace former prime minister Antti Rinne. Credit: Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP