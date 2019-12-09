Former head of Electoral Commission resigns from firm linked to 'controversial' Green Party ads

The former Head of the Electoral Commission, Peter Wardle, has resigned from a firm linked to the publication of adverts which were not sanctioned or paid for by the Green Party on Facebook.

Earlier in this election campaign ITV News reported on the adverts, which were being posted by 3rd Party Ltd, a company led by Thomas Borwick who had previously been Chief Technology Officer for the Vote Leave campaign.

Mr Borwick runs a number of campaign consultancy firms including Kanto Elect, which counts Peter Wardle as one of its non-executive directors.

Seventeen months after joining Kanto Elect, Mr. Wardle has ended his association after ITV News approached him over the activities of his fellow company director Thomas Borwick and 3rd Party Ltd.

Wardle ran the Electoral Commission from 2004-2015.

He told ITV News that on joining the board of Kanto Elect he “sought, and received, assurances that the company’s activities would at all times be strictly politically neutral.”