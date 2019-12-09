Is the tide about to turn blue for the Tories in Wales?

Are we at a tipping point in Welsh politics?

Ordinarily the answer to that question would veers towards a "No" but it’s just possible that when Wales votes on Thursday it will deliver something seismic.

Labour look set to win in Wales, no change there, but the win might come with some heavy losses.

The latest YouGov Poll for ITV Wales and Cardiff University suggests the Conservatives could finish with as many as 16 seats - double the number they achieved in 2017.